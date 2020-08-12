1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo has extended his loan spell with Spanish Segunda B side UD Ibiza for another season.

The 22-year old Watford star had a hugely successful loan spell with the Spanish lower tier side, making 13 appearances and scoring a goal in the process.

Sibo joined Watford at the beginning of the 2018-19 season on a free transfer from Armenian topflight side FC Banant.

The former Cheetah FC man was then sent out on loan to KF Skenderbeu in January 2019 before embarking on another loan spell with UD Ibiza in August 2019.

But just weeks after completing his second loan spell, the midfielder has confirmed that he will continue his stay with Ibiza for a second season running.

“Glad to extend another year with Ibiza. Thanks for believing in me. The work continues,” Sibo wrote on his social media pages.