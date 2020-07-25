23 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker, Abdul Latif Amadu registered his first goal for Al Khaleej in their friendly win over Al-Jubail as they continue preparation ahead of the Saudi Arabia Fist Tier League.

The former Asante Kotoko forward scored the only goal for his side as they registered a slim win on Tuesday.

Amadu climbed off the bench to score for the Yellow and Green lads in the 56th minute as they prepare for the continuation of the league which was halted in March due to Covid-19

Amadu joined from Israeli side FC Kafr Quasim where he spent the 2019/2020 season scoring three goals in 19 appearances.

He previously played for Dinamo Brest and Teuta.

Amadu also featured for Ghana’s U23 side between 2014 and 2015.