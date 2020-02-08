1 hour ago

KAS Eupen has extended the contract with its Ghanaian goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, which expires in June, by 2 more years until June 30, 2022.

The 21-year-old professional came to KAS Eupen from the Aspire Academy Senegal in summer 2017.

Since then, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen has been part of the KAS Eupen professional squad and last year played three games for the African Cup for the Ghana U20 national team.

At KAS Eupen, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen is regularly used as the goalkeeper of the U21 team.

KAS Director General Christoph Henkel is pleased to extend thecollaboration with Abdul Manaf Nurudeen: “Abdul Manaf is a very talented and reliable goalkeeper. Even if it has not yet been used in our first team, it is an integral part of our professional squad. With his talent and commitment, he will continue to develop with us in the next two years. We are happy that Abdul Manaf will continue to be part of our team in the future. ”