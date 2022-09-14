8 hours ago

The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Ghana, Mustapha Ussif , stressed the importance of strengthening joint cooperation between his country and the State of Qatar in the sectors of sports and youth in a process of bridging relations between the two countries.



In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of his official visit to the country, His Excellency said that Ghana and Qatar have good mutual relations and that he would like to use this edition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to deepen that relationship, noting that there is more than wonderful cooperation between the two countries, as there is a memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Ghana and the Ministry of Sports and Youth in Qatar.



The Ghanaian Minister of Youth and Sports praised Qatar for its efforts and readiness, as well as the size of its sports facilities (stadiums), in preparation for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In fact, during His Excellency's visit, he was briefed on a number of sports facilities. HE the Minister also wished the State of Qatar success in hosting this major global event, and for Qatar's efforts to be taken as an example to follow.



Moreover, His Excellency added that all the facilities he visited were excellent and exceptional, being the best preparations he had seen for the World Cup.



Furthermore, His Excellency explained that Qatar had been preparing long before the World Cup. His Excellency further expressed his pride in what the State of Qatar has achieved, given that the State of Qatar is doing its utmost best, in addition to the fact that Qatar will be the first Gulf country to host this tournament. His Excellency also thanked HH the Amir.



In addition, HE the minister took this opportunity to thank the organizers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for the wonderful work they did, which he reckons was not easy. However, the organizers made sure that all facilities were ready and running, nevertheless.



On aspects of cooperation between Ghana and Qatar, HE The Ghanaian Minister of Youth and Sports said that Qatar Charity is providing support in Ghana: digging wells for those in need of water as well as building schools and hospitals.



Furthermore, His Excellency would like to take this opportunity to thank the government of Qatar for its support and that he hopes that Qatar will also support Ghana with its basic sports infrastructure, as part of the World Cup legacy project, so that a memory is kept in the minds of Ghanaian youth and their communities.



HE the Minister recalled his participation in Ghana's million football initiative, which aims to collect donations from football federations, businesses, and individuals and distribute them to children.



The Minister, Mustapha Ussif, said that the Ghanaian team will be very happy to come to Qatar, as the team has a comprehensive plan in preparation for the World Cup. It includes organizing friendly matches, where Ghana will face Brazil on September 23 in France. It will also face Nicaragua on the 27th of the same month in Spain, and finally face Switzerland in Abu Dhabi before heading directly to Doha to participate in the World Cup. Moreover, HE the Minister expressed his hope for his team to qualify from the group stage to the advanced stages of the tournament, remarking that "Only God knows what will happen if we pass the group stage." Furthermore, HE the minister noted that the Ghana national football team is participating for the fourth time in the World Cup, after Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014. His Excellency also added that the 2022 edition will be one of the most excellent and exceptional editions in terms of organization.



Speaking about African youth, HE the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Ghana said: "It is a great opportunity and a great challenge. At the same time, we have a high percentage of young people in Africa. In Ghana, 70 percent of the population is young, and we have to provide them with opportunities. His Excellency expressed his country's need for support from Qatar and Africa in order for Ghana to be able to utilize the talents of its youth, expressing his hope that Qatar supports sports development around the world, particularly in Ghana. (QNA)

