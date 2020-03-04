28 minutes ago

Major League Soccer franchise, DC United have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abu.

Abu returns to the Major League Soccer two years after leaving Columbus Crew SC.

The Ghana international left Crew in 2018 and returned to Norway where he joined Eliteserien side Vålerenga on loan, a move which was later made permanent.

DC United announced they have signed the 28-year-old on loan with the option to make the move permanent.

“We’re excited for Abu to join the team and add some important depth in the central midfield position,” DC GM Dave Kasper said in a statement.

“He has good defensive instincts and has an impressive passing range. We’re looking forward to adding him to the roster to bolster our squad as we enter the 2020 MLS season.”

The midfielder has six National team caps to his credit after featuring for the Black Stars at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.