2 hours ago

In a thrilling Danish Superligaen showdown against Viborg, Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini emerged as the hero for Randers FC, sealing a crucial 1-0 victory.

The match, played at the Cepheus Park Randers, showcased Fuseini's talent as he played a pivotal role for his team, contributing significantly before being substituted after an impressive 78 minutes.

Despite Viborg dominating possession, it was Randers FC who capitalized on their opportunities, with Fuseini delivering the decisive blow in the 35th minute.

The 24-year-old unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box, finding the bottom left corner of the net and securing the win for his side.

This victory adds to Fuseini's stellar season, where he has made 13 appearances, netted nine goals, and provided one assist in the Danish Superligaen.

His consistent performances underline his importance to the Randers FC squad.

Meanwhile, on the opposing side, Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari played the full game for Viborg but couldn't prevent his team from suffering defeat.

With this win, Randers FC aims to maintain their momentum as they prepare to face Odense BK in their upcoming league fixture on May 19th.