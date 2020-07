34 minutes ago

Ghana left back, Montari Kamaheni has extended his stay with Israeli side FC Ashdod after his impressive outing for them.

The player who joined on loan from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC for a year but after the expiration of his deal the Israeli side have decided to add another year.

Montari joined the Israeli side with his compatriot Samuel Alabi.

The 20 year old left full back made a total of 27 appearances while making two assist for his on loan club.