28 minutes ago

French Ligue 1 side Amiens FC are set to complete the signing of defender Nicholas Opoku from Italian club Udinese Calcio, according to report.

The Ghanaian international centre-back is currently in France to complete his loan switch to the Unicorns lads after a mandatory medical.

The 22-year-old is joining the Stade de la Licorne outfit on a loan until the rest of the season for a fee of €500,000 with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the campaign.

He will be undergoing a mandatory medical with the French top-flight side on Tuesday after which he the deal will be signed.

Should the his loan spell be successful, Amiens will have to cough up a whopping €5m to buy Nicholas Opoku on a permanent basis.

Opoku has made only 10 appearances for Amiens FC in all competitions this season.