2 hours ago

Dr Emmanuel Evans Anfom, Ghana’s oldest medical practitioner has reportedly died.

One of his sons, Nii Teiko Evans-Anfom, took to his Facebook wall to post the demise of his father.

Details of the cause of his death remain unknown.

"DR.EMMANUEL EVANS-ANFOM

7th Oct 1919 - 7th April 2021," Nii Teiko posted on Facebook.

His post had been met with an outpour of reactions from several individuals from the medical fraternity among others.

Dr Evans-Anfom was scholar, university administrator and public servant who served as the second Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from 1967 to 1973.

While at the KNUST, Dr. Anfom first introduced the ceremony commonly known as "Matriculation" into the university entry ceremonies.

He chaired a myriad of committees, boards and missions, both locally and on the international scene in Africa, Europe and North America.

Profile

Emmanuel Evans-Anfom was born on 7 October 1919 at the Evans family house, High Street, Accra to William Quarshie Anfom and Mary Evans.

Evans-Anfom worked in various hospitals across the country including Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dunkwa-On-Offin Government Hospital, Tarkwa Government Hospital, the Kumasi Central Hospital, Tamale Government Hospital and Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi.

During his illustrious career, Dr Evans Anfom worked with other medical trailblazers such as Susan Ofori-Atta and Matilda J. Clerk, the first and second Ghanaian women physicians respectively.

He was also approached by the first Ghanaian surgeon, Charles Odamtten Easmon in 1963 for a teaching professorship position at the then newly established University of Ghana Medical School, an offer he eventually accepted.

In the 1960s, he went for a medical outreach in the Congo.

In 1996, he was adjudged the "Alumnus of the Year" by his alma mater, the University of Edinburgh for "his major contribution to the development of medicine in the Congo and to medical education in Ghana."

In 1958, Evans-Anfom co-founded the Ghana Medical Association together with Drs. Charles Odamtten Easmon, Silas Dodu, Anum Barnor and Schandorf.

Awards and honours

1934: Listed on the Honour Board of the Salem School, Osu

1968: Elected president of the Ghana Medical Association

1971: Elected Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences

1974: Honorary degree of Doctor of Science (Hon. D.Sc.), University of Salford

1996: Honorary doctorate degree in literature (honoris causa) Hon. D.Litt. by the Akrofi Christaller Institute, Akropong Akuapim

1983-1998: Chairman of the Inter-Church and Ecumenical Relations Committee of Ghana

2003: Awarded honorary Doctor of Science degree (D.Sc.) by the KNUST

2006: Decorated with the Order of the Star of Ghana

Source: Ghanaweb