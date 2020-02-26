1 hour ago

Ghanaian international defender, Nicholas Opoku was in full action as Amiens played out an entertaining eight-goal thriller against PSG in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Black Stars centre back who joined Amiens on a six months loan from Italian club Udinese, partnered Cameroonian, Aurelien Chedjou in central defence at home.

Amiens scored three goals in 40 minutes when Sehrou Guirassy fired home the lead on the 5th minute with Gael Kakuta and Fousseni Diabate scoring the second and third on the 29th and 40th minute respectively.

However, the underdogs gave away all three goals with Ander Herrera’s strike, Nianzou Kouassi’ double and Mauro Icardi’s single giving PSG a 4-3 lead before Amiens fought back to secure a vital point in the 90th minute with an equalizing goal from Sehrou Guirassy.

Nicholas Opoku has been ever present since completing his switch to Amiens on loan from Udinese.

The result leaves Amiens languishing in the bottom half of the league log with 21 points after 25 matches played.