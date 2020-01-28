15 minutes ago

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey has been ranked the 8th on the list of most Valuable defensive midfield players in the world by football website transfermarkt.com.

The 26 year old is valued at €50m by German-based website that has footballing information, such as scores, results, statistics, transfer news, et al and uses them to value clubs, squads and individual players and coaches.

Partey has seen his stock rise drastically in the past few years due to consistent and satisfying performances for club and country.

The Atletico Madrid man has risen from obscurity to prominence in Diego Simeone’s setup and is barring injuries or suspension, a sure bet for a starting berth.

A similar story can be told at the national level, where Partey has become a mainstay in the Black Stars setup since making his debut in January 2016.

The list of most valuable defenders is topped by Manchester City’s Rodri. The Spaniard is valued at €80.00m.

Below is the top 10 most valuable defensive midfielders