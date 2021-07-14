23 minutes ago

Honourable Joe Ghartey, former Attorney General of Ghana, former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, former Minister, and the MP of Essikado Ketan Constituency in Ghana will be speaking at the 4th edition of the annual Pan Africa Youth and Talent Summit which will hold from July 21 to 24, 2021 in Abuja-Nigeria.

The Presidential Aspirant for the New Patriotic Party, who recently indicated that he will contest the primaries of the Party, has in an interaction, said he will attend the summit to encourage Africa in their effort to build capacity in leadership.

AYT Summit 2021 is set up to equip young people with tools for Sustainable Leadership in Personal, Business, and Political Leadership

Youths, speakers, and policy makers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, and the Diaspora will attend the 4th edition of the annual Pan Africa Youth and Talent Summit with the Theme: Sustainable Leadership holding at the NAF Conference Center, Abuja-Nigeria.

Other Guest/Keynote Speakers include: Prof Kingsley Moghalu-Economist, Lawyer, Politician & Fmr Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Jide Ayangbesan-Founder & President, Foundation for Leaders of Influence & The Emerging Leaders Network, Amb. Deborah Ajai-CEO, El-Bethel Global Business School, Abuja, Siita Sofo Hassan, President, AFCTA Young Entrepreneurs Federation (Afyef).

The Proposed Program lineup of activities include: Thursday, 22nd July- Press Conference, AYTSNetwork Masterclass on Agriculture, Leadership, Real Estate, Business Development, Funding etc

Friday, 23rd July – Tours, Games, Boat Ride, & Varieties

Saturday, 24th July- 4th Edition of #AYTSummit2021 / Dinner Party

Session Panel Speakers include: Mr. Niyi Odutayo, Barr. Chychy Chukwu H.E. Christopher Alvin Mokaya

Hon. Garry Kwabena Dwomoh, Daniel Mwaka Masimo,Sunday Paul Ugbeno Mohammed, Amb. Mustapha Yakubu, Amb. Christian Paul Egilewe,Amb. Jess Wanjohi, Joshua Caleb Weed, Barbara Ehi-Iden,Crystal Cummings,Tamilwai Henry Maua, & Blessing Eje.

Registration for the AYTSummit2021 is restricted to only 250 physical Delegates in other to adhere to COVID-19 policy.

Sign up here for physical & Online attendance> https://bit.ly/3lkMiqJ

For more information visit the event page or follow #AYTSummit2021 on social media. For partnership, email: partnership@aytsnetwork.org