1 hour ago

Astute and affable fashion designer Rafarazzi will be in Canada for this year's Ethink festival of Arts and culture which is meant for celebrating the Black History month.

Rafarazzi is now taking the African continent by storm with his products like ghanaba, African wear, waist bag etc.

Ghanaba has become the ‘passport’ for Ghanaians living abroad with famous personalities such as Samini, Afriyie Wutah, Kofi Kinaata, Article Wan, Alkaline, Abeiku Santana Reggie Rockstone, Tic, Bismark the Joke, Kalybos, Screwfaze, Kurl Songx, Ex-Doe just to mention a few endorsing the product with purchases and photos and videos preaching the purchase of locally made products.

No one, absolutely no one has promoted Ghanaian colors this year of return than Rafarazzi.

He’s single handedly promoted Ghana colours in the year of return than any Fashion designer.

This year's event will be held in Calgary on February 28th & 29th,2020 in partnership with the new central library in downtown Calgary, Alberta Canada.

Rafarazzi is expected to be joined with 2,000 additional people over the two days event.

EFAC 2020 is Calgary's own all inclusive black history month celebration and as such this event will feature myriads of cultural activities from dance,music,spoken word,beauty pageant,short movie screening,fashion show, symposium, jollof war, drama sketch, documentary of black descendants of Alberta, Art Exhibition and many other side attractions from different Afro-Canadian ethnicity in Calgary.

Also some local musicians in Calgary and a few popular Canadian celebrity guest artists and other notable personalities in the community including Miss Jully Black, Olunike Adeliyi, Chima Nkemdirim and Minister Kaycee Madu will Grace the event to give more flavour.