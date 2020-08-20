1 hour ago

Ghanaian international, Raphael Dwamena has joined Danish Super League outfit Vejle Boldklub ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 24-year-old striker Raphael joins the Nørreskoven based side on Thursday from Spanish LA Liga club UD Levante.

Speaking about their latest acquisition, Technical Director of Vejle Boldklub, Jacob Krüger expressed optimism the Ghanaian goal poacher will have a good season in the Danish Super League.

"Raphael Dwamena is a physically strong striker who has both speed and good technique," the club's technical director said.

"He is a player we believe can help ensure a good season in the Super League.

"Raphael will be a great addition to our offensive line. He joins the club after a successful rehabilitation and is ready to bid on the same.

"Despite this, the necessary time has been spent to ensure that the player is fit for fight," Krüger added.

The latest Vejle Boldklub signing also looked forward to helping Nørreskoven's heroes with the mission and has already noticed the beautiful abandonments that surround the soon to be 130-year-old club.

"I have been shown a project that has already proved strong in just a few years," Dwamena stated.

"That project and the club's big mission to ensure survival in the 3F Super League I will and can contribute to.

"I come to the club in good physical condition and look forward to getting to know my new teammates.

"I want to show the club's fans that I come with the clear ambition to make a difference and make an impression.

"At the same time, during my first visit, I experienced a beautiful city, where the surroundings must be some of the most beautiful in this country.

"I look forward to giving my best and all for the club." the striker added.

Raphael Dwamena gets jersey number 8 in Vejle Boldklub and starts training with the rest of the 3F Superliga squad on Friday.