2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker, Raphael Dwamena marked his debut for Danish side Vejle BK by coming off the bench to score in their 4-3 preseason loss at home to Viborg FF on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old was introduced in the second half of the game and managed to register his name on the score sheet in the 66th minute.

Dwamena joined Vejle BK on a three-year deal from La Liga club UD Levante on Thursday.

The Ghanaian international spent last season on loan at Spanish second-tier club Real Zaragoza but his stay was torrid following his health conditions.

Dwamena was out of action for several months due to an illness which nearly ended his blistering career.