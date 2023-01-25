39 minutes ago

Ghana and RC Lens midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed has been named in L'Equipe's Ligue 1 team for the first half of the 2022/23 season.

The midfielder has had an outstanding campaign and has been integral to Lens' rise to second place on the league table.

Salis has been impressive on the pitch for his with a passing accuracy of 91.9%, with only four other midfielders having a higher passing accuracy than the Ghanaian.

The recognition in L'Eqiupe's team for the first half is proof of the midfielder's steady rise since joining RC Lens from Clermont Foot last season.

His strength is his ability to break play and snuff out danger while making telling contributions with his passes when he regains possession.

Samed Salis was named in the team alongside Italian and PSG metronome Marco Verratti in a midfield double pivot.

The Ghanaian midfielder has featured in 18 league games so far this season and has scored once for Lens.

He earned his Ghana debut prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and played in all three group matches at the World Cup.