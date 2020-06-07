26 minutes ago

Ghana international striker, Samuel Tetteh scored in stoppage-time to secure a final point for LASK Linz in a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

LASK had let slip a comfortable two-goal lead to trail 3-2 before Tetteh came on in the second half to rescue them from the clutches of defeat.

Dominik Frieser put the visitors in front on the 36th minute after some breathtaking performances.

After the break, LASK added the second through Gernot Trauner on the 56th minute.

Wolfsberger replied with three straight goals from Cheikou Dieng on the 58th minute, Michael Liendl on the 73rd minute before Michael Novak on the 89th minute to put the game at 3-2 against LASK Linz.

Samuel Tetteh, having come on for Husein Balic on the 61st minute, rescued the point on the 90th minute for LASK with an impressive strike to secure a Point for how side.

The result means LASK Linz retain their 3rd position on the League log with 22 points after 24 matches played. Wolfsberger on the other hand also remain 2nd, just a point above their Match week 24 opponent.