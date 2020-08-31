3 hours ago

Ghanaian attacker, Samuel Tetteh has set his sights on winning the Major League Soccer(MLS) title with his new club New York Red Bull FC.

According to the on-loan striker, winning the MLS is the main reason why he decided to depart Austria's RedBull Salzburg on loan for their American affiliate club August 11, 2020.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic in an interview, Tetteh acknowledged that the decision to swap Europe for North America did not come easily.

"Well, it was not easy at first, making a decision to come to America but a discussion with the coach and head of sport of NYRB made things easier for me, I love their idea or the plan they have for the club and also I needed a new challenge to establish my name in a different league," Tetteh said.

"It would feel good to win the MLS because that's the target and that's the main reason why I came here, so I would be excited if we win it,” he added.

The former West African Football Academy graduate also revealed that he is yet to begin training with his new teammates as he has been isolated because of Coronavirus regulations but he remains hopeful of making a significant contribution to the season.

"I have met with the coach and some staff for now but I am not allowed to train with the team because i have to be quarantined and train individually for 10days before joining the team in regular training.

"When I am unleashed, I hope to score and assist as many goals as I can for the club so that we can win some silverware this season,” Tetteh remarked.