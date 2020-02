1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Edward Sarpong lasted the entire duration in Esperanca De Lagos 1-0 over 1 Dezembro FC in the Campeonato de Portugal.

The Black Meteors defender, who plays the left back position was once again at his usual best churning out an impressive performance as his side went on to record a victory.

The former Gatefe youth star assisted Pedro Simões's goal which saw his Esperanca de Lagos to have won 1-0.

His side currently lies 11th position on the table with 22 points.