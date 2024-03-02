11 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has highlighted the monstrosity of Ghana’s socio-economic predicament, emphasizing the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate recovery initiatives.

Speaking on the KSM show, Kennedy Agyapong shed light on the direness of the Ghanaian situation, lamenting that while the country continues to mouth ancient platitudes, other countries who gained independence in the same period as Ghana are making giant strides.

He mentioned Rwanda as a country that rose from the ruins of civil war to become a shining example of what strong and patriotic leadership should be.

Kennedy Agyapong stated that the depth of Ghana’s economic turmoil has reached an unprecedented level that has made change an inevitable path that the country has to pursue.

“Rwanda is what it is because of discipline. We need a strong-hearted person who loves his country and is honest enough to do the things that Ghana need. The situation we are in now, Ghanaians don’t need change, change needs Ghanaians.

“We’ve gone past change. The situation has gotten worse to the extent that change itself is now telling us to come. When you talk to people, they all admit that we need change,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong, on the same show, disclosed why he rejected proposals to be Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate for the 2024 elections.

“I don’t want to be vice. What am I going to say? I believe in democracy so, I want it to work. I will stay back and watch and whatever I have to do, I will do to contribute,” he said.

“But I won’t accept vice as if at all cost Kennedy Agyapong has to be among the leaders. One thing I have always said is that you don’t need to be president to effect change in people’s lives,” he added.

Kennedy Agyapong was Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s main rival in the NPP’s presidential primaries held on November 4, 2023.

Bawumia won the elections with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total, while Kennedy Agyapong secured 71,996 votes, amounting to 37.41%. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came in third with 1,459 votes, accounting for 0.76%, and Francis Addai-Nimoh received 731 votes, representing 0.41%.