Ghanaian female international, Abdulai Mukarama has set her sight on winning FIFA World Cup with the country's Senior female National team, the Black Queens.

The 2018 U-17 Women’s World Cup Golden Boot Winner, has expressed desire to help the senior women’s national team, the Black Queens conquer the world in the near future.

The Black Queens have won neither Africa's flagship competition nor the WorldCup despite winning WAFU Cup which was held in Ivory Coast.

The former Northern Ladies goal machine who is currently in the USA-Tyler Junior College says, growing up she has not heard the Queens win such a trophy, for that she has the dream to end the wait with the Black Queens.

“The Black Queens are the senior women’s national side. And, from the Black Princesses to the Black Maidens every player wants to go through that process and play with the Black Queens.

“It has been a good experience to be with them. They have a good coach. She’s been amazing with the players; I mean the relationship with the players on and off the field.” Mukarama told TV3 in an interview.

“From the Black Princesses going to the Black Queens, I really had a good sense of knowledge that we are going to do well if we the players are thinking of getting something for the Black Queens.

“Growing up, I’ve not heard the Black Queens have won a trophy. It’s my dream to be part of the Black Queens to win a trophy”, she concluded.

The young forward is currently at her hometown in Tamale waiting for Corona Virus to pass away so she leaves to the USA.