1 hour ago

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has approved an international fight between Ghana’s Theophilus Tetteh against Ayabonga Sonjica of South Africa for the vacant IBF Africa Jr. Featherweight Title.

The IBF has issued a letter to the promoter granting them formal sanction approval for the staging of the IBF Africa Jr. Featherweight vacant title.

Rumble Africa Promotions will stage the bout between Theophilus Tetteh and Ayabonga Sonjica on April 24, 2021 in Elizabeth, South Africa.

Ayabonga Sonjica is a South African from East London, Eastern Cape, South Africa with an undefeated record of 9 fights.

The sleek Ghanaian, Theophilus Tetteh (14-1, 12KOs) has promised to win the African title and move on to the world ranks.

By Sammy Heywood Okine