President Nana Addo has charged Ghana's contingent for the Olympic Games to give up their best and make the country proud at the multi-sport event.

A 15-member contingent consisting of athletes and officials will leave Ghana tonight for a three-week pre-game camp in the Japanese city of Anawashiro.

The President made the remark when the contingent made up of boxes, weightlifters , track and field athletes and coaches and officials paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House on Wednesday ahead of the departure later tonight.

Ghana's fifteen (15) member Olympic games delegation is led by the Chef De Mission, Mike Aggrey.

Nadia Eke, Benjamin Kwaku Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Joseph Oduro Manu, Sean Safo-Antwi. Emmanuel Yeboah, Sarfo Ansah, are part of the seven member athletics team.

Abeiku Gyekyei Jackson, and Unilez Yebowaah Takyi, on the other hand are the two members of the team competing in swimming.

Sansei Kwadjo Anani, will be competing in Judo and Christian Amoah, in the weightlifting discipline.

The remaining three,Suleman Tetteh, Samuel Tachie and Shakur Samed, will be competing in the boxing discipline for and on behalf of Ghana