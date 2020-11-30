3 hours ago

Highly rated Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea has been selected for the 2020 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN), in Cameroon.

The 33-year-old is the only Ghanaian referee who made the cut for the competition.

He is expected to depart Accra on Friday, January 8 2021 for a refresher course prior to the tournament on January 11, 2021. The referees and their Assistants will undergo physical, theoretical and technical test during the course to get themselves ready for the competition.

The 2020 CHAN tournament will be held in Cameroon from Saturday, January 16 to Sunday, February 7, 2021.

The biennial tournament reserved for home-based players should have seen its sixth edition held in April of this year, but was rescheduled due to the Corona virus pandemic.

Cameroon will use the CHAN to prepare for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was postponed due to the pandemic.