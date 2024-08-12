3 hours ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has expressed concerns over the state of Ghana’s economy, asserting that it has deteriorated significantly over the past eight years.

He believes that, the aspirations of the youth have been shattered since the current government took office.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC Youth Manifesto on Monday, August 12, Mr. Kwetey observed that the plight of young people from the country has reached unprecedented levels in the last eight years.

“It’s sad that this country on the verge of 2009 when the NDC came into office, we had young people who were trooping back to this country… because they saw the hope of a country that was again looking towards building back.

“But unfortunately, over the last eight years, we have seen nothing short of the collapse of the economy of this country and the loss of hope and despair of our young people,” he said.

Mr. Kwetey also highlighted that the policies of the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama will introduce aim to rekindle hope.

However, he stressed that hope alone is not enough; it’s the commitment behind the policies that truly matters.

“Anyone can present policies. Over the last eight years, we’ve seen various policies rolled out. How many of you remember NABCO? What became of it?” Mr. Kwetey asked.

He continued, “It was nothing but a scam, a 419 policy created solely to secure votes. The difference between us and them is that we prioritize progress through policy before thinking about votes,” the NDC General Secretary added.

Source: Adomonline