3 hours ago

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has expressed disappointment over the government’s recent release of GH¢25 million to offset part of the GH¢118 million owed to the Council.

According to WAEC, the funds are inadequate to enable the release of the delayed 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, causing widespread concern among students, parents, and educational institutions.

Speaking to the media, WAEC’s Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, highlighted the insufficiency of the amount provided.

He explained that, it falls far short of what is needed to address the Council’s operational and technical costs.

“Obviously, that [the GH¢25 million] was just a drop in the ocean as far as the amount of money required for the job we are supposed to do is concerned. We indicated to the minister earlier that we owed our technicians GH¢25 million, which we had to pay before they even started to work on the machines. Besides, there are other operations that we have to do,” he stated.

WAEC called on the government to urgently address the financial challenges to facilitate the release of the results and ensure the smooth functioning of its operations.