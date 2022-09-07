5 hours ago

A member of the Communications Committee of Parliament, Abed-nego Bandim is calling on the National Communications Authority to reduce the cost associated with using the self-service application for SIM Card registration.

According to him, the GH¢5 charge is high, especially for rural dwellers who are already battling with the high cost of living.

The NCA has begun rolling punitive measures against persons who have still not registered their SIM cards.

Persons who fail to comply with the directive would have their SIM cards blocked after September 30.

“The economy is hard. The person doesn’t have money to even buy fertilizer. The fertilisers they have got are not working, and you are overburdening with all these measures.”

“It is not fair on the poor Ghanaian,” Mr. Bandim complained.

The self-service app provides another means for telecom subscribers to complete their SIM card re-registration using the Ghana Card at a GH¢ 5 charge.

The app was made available to the public on August 26 after a long delay.

Source: citifmonline