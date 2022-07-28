2 hours ago

Government has released GH¢57,460,000 in feeding grants and student allowances for the 46 Colleges of Education in Ghana.

The Ministry of Education noted in a statement that it was committed to improving and sustaining quality education, following some angst over the non-payment of allowances to the schools.

“The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Education has released an amount of GH¢57,460.000.00 covering feeding grants and Student allowance to the 46 Colleges of Education in Ghana.”

“The Ministry hereby reiterates Its commitment to sufficiently resource and collaborates with all institutions under its ambit in the quest to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana,” the statement said.

Source: citifmonline