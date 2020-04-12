3 hours ago

The Management of EIB Network has sanctioned the production team whose negligence led to the showing of some inappropriate content on the Duvet show on GhOne television last Thursday.

The content which aired minutes before the Presidential address on Covid-19 sparked concerns among some Ghanaians.

In a statement, management of the media conglomerate said they admit the content was inappropriate and unfortunate.

“Officers responsible for this unfortunate situation have been heavily sanctioned according to the policies of our business,” the statement said.