57 minutes ago

he Ghana Health Service has reassured Ghanaians that it will continue to intensify its preparedness activities and heighten surveillance at all points of entry to prevent any possible case of Coronavirus into the country.

This comes after Nigeria recorded its first confirmed case of the deadly disease.

A statement signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, urged individuals who have recently arrived from any of the countries that have reported a case, to go into self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

The statement adds that in cases of persistent cough or fever, the individuals should not visit any health facility on their own rather, call the following numbers for assistance: 055 2222 004, 055 2222 005, 050 9497700, 055 8439 868.

The GHS also entreats citizens to temporarily avoid non-essential visits to the affected countries.

GBC online