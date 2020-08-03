2 hours ago

German born Ghanaian defender Gideo Jung has struggled this season for Hamburg SV in the German second tier league.

Even in the relegation season of 2017/2018, Gideon Jung (25) was still an undisputed regular player of HSV.

Jung was then seen as the new kid on the block making 30 Bundesliga appearances, most from the start.

Two seasons later in the second division, the midfielder cum defender barely gets beyond the “supplementary option”.

But it appears new coach Daniel Thioune (46) has ideas with the 2017 European Under-21 champion.

Unlike his predecessor Dieter Hecking (55), the new coach will be more frequent with the double six. Or with a three in defense.

And that's where Jung comes in. Thioune: “Central defender or on the six - I'm open and happy that he can play both. He is not a specialist, but someone who can be used flexibly. As a second six or in a chain of three, he is one who can certainly act well. I don't commit myself to that. "