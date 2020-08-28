1 hour ago

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - AUGUST 07: Gideon Mensah (RB Salzburg) looks on during the pre-season friendly match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid at Red Bull Arena on August 07, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Ghana's Gideon Mensah is inching closer to Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães after fellow Portuguese side FC Porto decided to pull out off negotiations with his parent club RB Salzburg.

Mensah had ignited a bidding war from teams in the Portuguese Primera Liga with his impressive performance this season.

But Porto have decided to end their pursuit since Alex Telles has decided to stay with them and not move on giving Vitória Guimarães a clear run at the player.

The former West Africa Football Academy player is owned by Austria giant Red Bull Salzburg but was on loan at Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem where he was in glittering form till the coronavirus pandemic forced the Belgian FA to truncate the season.

Portugues giants FC Porto, Sporting Lisbon were in the haunt with other clubs such as SC Braga but it appears the player is heading for Vitória de Guimarães.

The player first came to the attention of the Portuguese legion when he featured in pre-season friendly games for his parent club Red Bull Salzburg against Chelsea and Real Madrid

It is obvious his parent club RB Salzburg will not stand in the way of the Ghanaian defender should suitable offers arrive.

The 21 year old left back has been capped twice by Ghana and is tipped to soon make that position his.