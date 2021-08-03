1 hour ago

The technical director Admar Lopes has showered a lot of plaudits on his side's new recruit Gideon Mensah after completing the transfer.

"Gideon is a modern advocate. He will bring us all his energy. He is a player who will please our supporters because he gives everything. Personally, I would also like to thank him for trusting us in this new project ”

The club made an official announcement of the transfer on their website:

"FC Girondins de Bordeaux are pleased to announce the arrival of Gideon Mensah, on loan with option to buy for the coming season.

Talented left-back, RB Salzburg player in the Admiral Bundesliga (Austria), he was loaned to Vittoria Guimares last season. In Portugal, he made 22 appearances on his left side.

The 22 year old defender went on loan last season at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes but the club decided against or signing him on a permanent deal due to financial constraints.

He was in good form last season for the Portuguese side alerting two Spanish clubs namely Granada and Getafe.

Gideon Mensah made 22 appearances last season for Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese League.

He has been capped five times by Ghana and played in two International friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast in June