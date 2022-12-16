3 hours ago

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has begun training with his French side AJ Auxerre after the Black Star's early exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars bowed out of the tournament at the group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and a win over Korea.

Ghana finished bottom of the group as Andre Ayew missed a decisive penalty in the last group game against Uruguay.

Gideon Mensah started in Ghana's only win at the Mundial where they defeated Korea 3-2 but was benched for the losses against Uruguay and Portugal.

The Ghanaian last season played on loan at Girondin Bordeaux where they suffered relegation but in the summer signed for AJ Auxerre on a three-year deal after finally departing RB Salzburg after numerous loan spells.

AJ Auxerre is preparing for the second part of the league, they are currently 17th on the French league 1 table with 13 points after 15 games.