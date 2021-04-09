1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah is currently on loan at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes from Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.

But the Ghanaian defender will make a return to his parent club at the end of the season despite Guimaraes having an option to sign the full back.

The Portuguese giants deem the 22 year old defender as too expensive as he has a 2.2 million euros release clause.

Mensah has been exceptional this season for his on loan side and ideally they would like to retain his services at the club but financing the deal is the stumbling block.

He has so far made 16 appearances for Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese Primeira Liga as his side chase a place in Europe.

The Ghanaian International joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2019 from their feeder club FC Liefering and has since had loan spells in Belgium with Zulte Waregem.

He is contracted to Red Bull Salzburg until the summer of 2024.