1 hour ago

Gift shops in Ghana’s capital, Accra, are gradually becoming, the talk of town a week ahead of the celebration of Saint Valentine’s Day.

The shops, mostly decorated in red colours, are stocked with teddy bears, champagne, flowers and chocolates of different brands.

Madam Naa Aku, who has multiple gift shops at Makola, said, “I am trading in these items because of the Valentine season. The prices have changed and people are not really purchasing them like they used to but we will still celebrate.”

She said a “love” teddy bear could cost between GHC190 and GHC220 and hopeful sales would pick up before the day- February 14.

Madam Abena Oforiwaa, a trader in chocolates and hampers, said patronage of chocolate was high.

The Ghana News Agency observed that the city was gradually being painted red with ‘love decorations’ at malls and other trading centers.

The fun appears bigger online and on social media platforms with dealers in E-Commerce attracting clients with juicy Valentine gifts.

Each year on February 14, people exchange cards, candy or flowers with their special “valentine.”

St. Valentine’s Day is named for a Christian martyr and dates back to the 5th century, but has origins in the Roman holiday Lupercalia.