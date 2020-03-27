2 hours ago

Prince Charles, Boris Johnson... This Is A Confirmation That Anybody Can Get The Corona Virus

Stop spreading Fear and Panic.

Having the virus is not a death sentence.

But you spreading it knowingly or unknowingly, can cause someone who has a weak immune system’s death.

Stay at home. Stay away from the aged and people with underlying health problems.

Practice social distancing

Wash your hands often with soap

Sanitize your hands often

Don’t shake hands or hug,

Avoid crowded areas etc

Stay at home, if what you are going out to do, can be done at home.

Let’s be wise while we still call on God to Heal our land.

And oh, Prince Charles will not be called ‘the Prince who had the virus’, Boris Johnson will not be called the ‘the Prime Minister who had corona virus’. Stop the stigmatization. Don’t spread fear and panic.

Spread education, information, concern and love.

This too shall pass and very soon too.

Much love. Stay safe