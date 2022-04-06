1 hour ago

The Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Cooperation (GIISDEC) have defused allegations of abuse of office against its Board Chairman and Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama.

A publication originally published by Accra based asaaseradio.com went rife on social media and other online portals to the effect that, a staff of the Cooperation by name Patrick Nyarko petitioned the Board of Directors accusing Farouk Mahama and his family members of verbal and physical abuse.

According to the publication, the Board Chair and his assigns attacked him over what they claim is a failure in submitting a favourable recommendations for the acceptance of a GIISDEC “Master Plan” to the chief executive officer to authorise payment to the Consultants working on the GIISDECMASTER PLAN.

But GIISDEC in a rejoinder Wednesday, April 5, 2022 said the allegations are false indicating that, neither Alhaji Farouk Mahama nor his family has confronted the petitioner (Patrick Nyarko) to coerce him to compromise due process in submitting an official document.

It said “We wish to state emphatically that neither the Chairman of the Board, Hon Farouk Aliu Mahama nor his assigned member of his family has confronted the petitioner to coerce him to compromise due process in submitting an official document such as the Corporation’s ‘Master Plan’, as alleged, knowing very well the Chairman's pedigree as a venerable Legislator.”

The rejoinder added “While we regret the mischievous and surreptitious intention of the petitioner to leak it as he has full knowledge of our internal grievance management procedures, we also wish to indicate that his action contravenes laid down procedures and will therefore be subjected to our staff disciplinary measures.”

Read Copy of Rejoinder Below:

REJOINDER RE-GIISDEC STAFF PETITIONS GOVERNING BOARD OVER CHAIRMAN’S ABUSE OF OFFICE

The attention of management and the Governing Board of Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Cooperation (GIISDEC) has been drawn to a publication by your media network captioned “GIISDEC staff petitions Governing Board over Chairman’s abuse of office” dated 5th April,2022.

It is a publication circulating on social media and syndicated on other media outlets regarding a petition from Mr. Patrick Nyarko, Head of Health, Safety and Environment and Chairman of the Committee tasked to develop the GIISDEC Master Plan. In the said publication, the Chairman of GIISDEC and his family are alleged to have verbally and physically abused the Head of Corporate over delay in submitting the Master Plan and its related matters for the approval of the Board.

We wish to state emphatically that neither the Chairman of the Board, Hon Farouk Aliu Mahama nor his assigned member of his family has confronted the petitioner to coerce him to compromise due process in submitting an official document such as the Corporation’s ‘Master Plan’, as alleged, knowing very well the Chairman's pedigree as a venerable Legislator.

While we regret the mischievous and surreptitious intention of the petitioner to leak it as he has full knowledge of our internal grievance management procedures, we also wish to indicate that his action contravenes laid down procedures and will therefore be subjected to our staff disciplinary measures.

Meanwhile, the Board, at its last meeting held on 14th March 2022 advised that, internal management grievance resolution procedures be exhausted before resorting to any other means including involving the Board and this makes the action of the former Head of Corporate Affairs unfortunate and inappropriate.

It is important to note that, an investigative committee with representation from the office of the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department and Public Services Commission is currently investigating the matter involving Mr. Patrick Nyarko who misconducted himself, compromised his office and brought the name of the corporation into disrepute.

The Board once again wishes to reiterate to the public its commitment to deliver on its mandate and so, urges the public to disregard the publication.

SIGNED.

GIISDEC