The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has temporarily closed it's ringway campus after two members of staff tested positive for covid-19.

The closure takes immediate effect to allow for disinfection exercise to be carried out at the school, official statement indicates.

The recording of new cases comes just two weeks after the campuse was opened for the commencement of lectures for the 2020/21 academic year.

“The temporary closure is due to two members of staff testing positive for COVID-19," said a statement issued by the school on Monday.

The memo further stated: “Work will resume on Monday, 1st February, 2021 after fumigation of both the Ringway and North Dzorwulu campuses are complete”.

“To ensure that academic work does not grind to a halt, the IT Directorate and Academic Affairs are particularly requested to migrate their work schedule online to provide support services to students. The Security Unit shall continue to operate at full capacity”.

It is the second time the school has closed it's campus over the dreaded virus.

In Match last year Government ordered for the closure of schools to control the spread of the pandemic.