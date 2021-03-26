1 hour ago

On Wednesday March 24, disgruntled students of GIJ staged a peaceful demonstration against the management of the university for ordering them to defer their courses few weeks to their semester exams.

The issue drew lots of media attention as students took turns to explain series of injustice and gross disregard for student inputs in matters of GIJ.

A visit to the school by GH Press News Team saw the gates were under lock and key by the management as students wore red and black chanting at the top of their voice to register their displeasure.

On hearing the sad story by some well meaning GIJ students on television, the Chair and Leader of the Convention People’s Party sent her media team to gather facts on the specific financial needs of students who simply have no means to complete fee payment. In a press briefing, Nana Frimpomaa set up a fund aimed at supporting needy students of GIJ.

Nana Frimpomaa who doubles as the Chief Executive of Caring Kids International today presented a check of 5000 Ghana cedis as initial support to GIJ student and called on government to absorb the fees of defaulting students using Covid Funds.

She said, it looks as if our school system is designed to make student suffer while in school and this is the very reason why most of these student become corrupt after school. The queen mother also called on students to keep fighting for their rights as it is the only way Ghana can correct it’s mammoth ills in institutions.

Nana Frimpomaa thanked management of GIJ for listening and extending registration deadline for students. She called on management to show compassion on issues of this kind.