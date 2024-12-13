4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko defender Gilbalni O'Neil Ndongani Samba has assured the club’s supporters that the team will defeat in-form Hearts of Oak in the upcoming Super Clash on Sunday.

The highly anticipated match, part of the Ghana Premier League’s match-week 13, will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The 24-year-old Congolese centre-back expressed confidence ahead of the nerve-wracking encounter, promising fans a victory.

Samba emphasized that while the game is a significant one, the team remains calm and focused.

“We are ready for the match on Sunday. It's a big game, but we are not under pressure. It's normal to feel pressure, but for us, it’s positive pressure," Samba stated.

"I always aim to win, and just like we did with the Democracy Cup, we will win on Sunday. I urge our fans to keep supporting us, and I promise we will make it easy for them on Sunday," he added.

The Porcupine Warriors are poised to continue their strong run as they face their sworn rivals in this critical fixture.