37 minutes ago

Inform Gilbert Koomson scored once again for his team SK Brann in the Norwegian league on Wednesday evening despite ending on the losing side.

SK Brann lost by 3-1 as the home side Stroemsgodset beat them at the Marienlyst Stadion.

The home side opened the floodgates as early as the 8th minute through an own goal Taijo Teniste with the home side going into the break with a one goal lead.

Stroemsgodset upped the ante and duly added a second goal in the 54th minute through Moses Dramwi Mawa before red hot Gilbert Koomson pulled one back to make it 2-1 for a nervy finish for the home side.

The away side were pushing for the much needed equalizer but it did not materialize as the home side scored the clincher with a third goal through Marcus Molvadgaard who made it 3-1.

Gilbert Koomson who scored the only goal for SK Brann played the entire duration of the game.

He has been in terrific form for SK Brann having bagged eight goals in eleven league appearances.