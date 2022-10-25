2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson came on after the break and gave Aalesund 1-0 over Sandefjord. The guests have played twelve straight matches in the Eliteserien without a win.

His goal ensures that his team Aalesund will be in the Norwegian professional league for another season as their 9th position with three matches means they cannot be relegated.

The decision fell with just over a quarter of an hour to go in a game with few chances. Koomson went on a full-hearted run, took a fine shot and steered the ball into the net via former AaFK stopper Quint Jansen.

The match-winner scored seven minutes after entering the pitch as a substitute.

"I am happy with the goal, and it was what we needed. "I felt I deserved to start, but me and the coach talked about it beforehand, so it's OK," Koomson told Discovery.

The three points means that Aalesund is assured of another season at the top level after having moved up ahead of this year's season.

The win was Aalesund's second in a row and third in the team's last four league games. Lars Arne Nilsen's men are now among the top ten in the table.

The same cannot be said about Sandefjord. The club has gone a full 88 days without winning in the Eliteserien. In this period, there have been three draws and nine losses.

The miserable form means that the specter of relegation plagues Sandefjord in the run-up to the season. The team is in the qualification place and is five points behind HamKam on safe ground. There is an equal distance down to Kristiansund and Jerv under the line.

Aalesund again has matches against Kristiansund (b), Lillestrøm (h) and Tromsø (b), while Sandefjord will face HamKam (h), Molde (b) and Haugesund (h).