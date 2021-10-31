37 minutes ago

The governing board of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) is appealing to the government to help it expand its facilities.

The board says GIMPA does not have a hostel facility to admit more students and create a congenial environment for teaching and learning.

It also said the school lacks a proper library.

Speaking at a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Chairman of the governing board, Dr. Kofi Asante said GIMPA is in dire need of lecture halls, seminar rooms among other things to create the desired environment as a university.

“Our appeal is to request that a special consideration is given to GIMPA in terms of infrastructure; provide us with lecturer halls, seminar rooms, hostels, and a library,” he said.

Dr. Kofi Asante said unlike other universities where due to the availability of many on-site hostel facilities, there is good bonding between students and lecturers as well as among students, GIMPA does not have any such thing.

“We don’t have that bonding between students and their lecturers, and even students themselves,” he said, describing the situation as one that makes lecturers look like mercenaries because they only come to teach and leave.

Mr. Asante said, although they have been trying to get support from the GETFund, they want the president to intervene.

GIMPA was established in 1961 as a joint Ghana Government/United Nations (UN) Special Fund Project. Originally named the Institute of Public Administration, it was set up as one of the key strategic institutions to develop the public administrative system, to provide civil servants with administrative and professional competence, and to plan and administer national, regional and local services.

Source: citifmonline.com