1 hour ago

The young girl who planted the Apple tree which has gone viral on social media after it started bearing fruits died some five years ago, family sources have told Starr News.

Nana Ama Asantewaa, according to reports, planted the seed despite the popular perception that the fruit is an exotic breed and does not grow in Ghana.

Her parents who are farmers nonetheless allowed her to grow the seed and nature it in their home at Wiamoase in the Ashanti region. Along the line, she fell ill and passed while her plant still grew.

Today, the plant is grown and bearing fruits and has sparked conversations in Ghana.

Nana Osei Bonsu who first posted a picture of the Apple Tree with the hanging fruits told Starr News the late Asantewaa was concerned about the welfare of her parents.

“She died five years ago. A few years after planting the seed she fell ill. She was concerned about how the family was going to live because they are poor so the family believes this is her own way of helping them,” he told Francis Abban Monday.

Osei Bonsu added Agric extension officers are heading to the area to study the nuances around the fruit and if it could be grown in other areas of the country.