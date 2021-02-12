2 hours ago

The Upper West Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it has firmed up measures to ensure that illegal migration into and out of Ghana is dwarfed if not completely ended.

It said as part of the measures, the Command, led by its Commander, Chief Superintendent William Peter Andoh, has established an inland checkpoint at Ga in the Wa West District.

This was contained in a statement signed by Assistant Inspector Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu, Upper West Regional Public Affairs Officer of the Service, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Wa.

"We therefore urge the general public that it will be impossible to evade the vigilant Immigration Officials even when you successfully sneak into Ghana through the porous borders," the statement noted.

It said aside ensuring strict enforcement of the President's directive on border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the GIS would not relent on its efforts to live its mandate of regulating migration to and fro the country.

The GIS therefore warned persons engaged in facilitating the activities of irregular migration through the borders of the country to desist from the act or face the wrath of the law when apprehended.

According to the statement, the Upper West Regional GIS, on Tuesday, arrested 20 ECOWAS nationals entering Ghana through unapproved routes.

The illegal migrants included a Malian and 19 Burkinabe nationals who entered the country through the porous borders at the Hamile Sector Command in the Lambussie District, Upper West Region.

It said irregular migrants who comprised 18 males and two females were aged between Seven and 47 years.

The statement said the illegal migrants were busted at the Babile Inland Checkpoint in the Lawra Municipality at about 1154 HRS onboard a VIP Bus with Registration Number AS 1614 - 20 travelling from Hamile to other parts of the country to engage in economic and other activities.

"It was further revealed that they were journeying to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Sampa in the Bono Region, Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region and Bole in the Savannah Region.

"They were taken through the health screening process by personnel from the Ghana Health Service before being escorted to the Hamile Border Post, where they were handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities on the other side of the border at about 1002HRS," the statement said.

Source: Peacefmonline