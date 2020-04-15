28 minutes ago

The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regional offices of the Information Services Department (ISD) have appealed to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to strengthen measures at the entry points to control movements of people into the country.

The ISD staff made the appeal in Sunyani after a training programme to equip them for an intensive and effective public education programme on COVID-19 in their respective districts and municipalities.

They alleged that some Ghanaians abroad were sneaking into the country through unapproved routes and appealed to the public to assist the Government in the fight against the pandemic by volunteering information about such returnees.

The officers again pleaded with the Municipal and District Security Councils to collaborate with the Police to ban meeting points and playing centres popularly referred to as 'parliament' created by the youth in their localities to aid adherence to the Presidential Directive on social distancing.

Earlier, Mr Imoro T. Ayibani, the Bono Regional Information Officer, said the information officers would use the local information centres and vans to sensitise the public on the dos and don’ts to prevent the spread of the virus.

He urged the officers to spread the information calmly to take away the fears of the public but ensure they (public) knew what was expected of them to prevent infections.

Mr Ayibani cautioned people against the spread of false information and said culprits could either be sentenced to a fine or imprisonment.

He announced an emergency response team comprising health and ISD officers, National Disaster Management Organisation, National Commission on Civic Education and the Municipal and District Chief Executives as ready for quick response to calls relating to COVID-19.

Mr Ayibani urged the public to make good use of the emergency numbers created in their municipalities and districts to report any symptoms of the disease for immediate assistance.