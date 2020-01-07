1 hour ago

Veteran Ghanaian highlife artiste, Lucky Mensah has called on Ghanaians to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’, the ‘Tonight’ composer was hopeful another term for Nana Addo and the NPP government will help them to make Ghana a better place for all.

Lucky Mensah, who has been an active campaigner for the New Patriotic Party through his songs, said Nana Addo has done well to fulfill most of his campaign promises.

He stated that implementing his flagship programme, Free SHS, construction of roads, classrooms and many other projects show how poised the government is to develop the country.

The musician revealed his first child will be a beneficiary of the Free SHS policy this year, so mandating the government with an extra four (4) years will help Ghanaians whose wards will be enrolled to Senior High Schools.

