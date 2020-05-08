1 hour ago

Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister under the erstwhile NDC administration has urged the Ghana Football Association to help clubs out of their financial quagmire by giving them a share o the FIFA stimulus package that is to be handed to all 211 member nations.

The former Deputy Sports Minister says he is surprised the GFA is claiming ownership of the money as the football association exist because there are member associations who are the football club.

Clubs have been reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as football has been suspended since the second week of March.

The GFA has applied for a stimulus package from government but are jealousy guarding against the $500,000 fund that will be given them by FIFA.

“In fact I was surprised when I heard the FA saying the $500,000 from FIFA would be used to pay debts owned by the GFA instead of giving it to the clubs. The truth is that, FIFA’s existence depend on member associations and federations likewise the GFA, because without the Clubs the FA is nothing” he told Bryt Fm.

“It will be prudent for the FA to consider the clubs because the FA is nothing without the clubs. I want the FA to share this money with the clubs to free them from financial constraints”

“The stimulus package from FIFA is aimed at saving Ghana football amid coronavirus. So why should the FA decides to keep the money rather than looking at the interest of the clubs? He quizzed.

“Whoever advised the association did not help them. They should reconsider their decision” he ended.

FIFA will release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to $150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global soccer body said.

Each of FIFA's 211 member associations would receive $500,000 in the coming days as well as any remaining entitlements for 2019 and 2020, it added.