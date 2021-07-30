48 minutes ago

Outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has called on Ghanaians to continue to support the incoming acting IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to enable him to succeed.

He has also asked personnel of the police service to also assist COP Dr. Dampare to effectively manage the security agency.

The new head of the service, Mr. Oppong-Boanuh said, can only perform his core function properly if the officers of the service give him their support.

Speaking at the Pull-out ceremony held in his honour on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the National Police Training School in Accra, the immediate past IGP mentioned that, he has laid a foundation that can be built upon for the success of the police service.

“I am bowing out today with pride and a strong conviction that this service is blessed with a number of committed officers who are going to support the incoming IGP to successfully continue from where I left. It is important to underline that the role of the security agencies, which is internally led by the police service, cannot be overemphasized.”

“In the midst of resource constraints and other organizational challenges, we have supported our country to attain global accolades. I believe we can do more to become one of the most peaceful countries in the world, with the rest of leadership and supply of resources to the service. It is in this vein, that I want to encourage all personnel of the service and the good people of this country to give the necessary support to the incoming IGP and his administration to discharge the core mandate of the police service in maintaining law and order”, he added.

An official statement from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications, said James Oppong-Boanuh, is to proceed on terminal leave from August 1, 2021.

The 51-year-old will be the youngest IGP in the 4th Republic if confirmed as the substantive IGP.

Although the outgoing IGP had reached retirement age, he was given a two-year contract to serve in that capacity.

Already, a retired IGP, John Kudalor, has said he is confident that Dr. Dampare will succeed in office.

He said the officer’s work, throughout the time they worked closely together, was impressive, adding that he needs the support of all to excel in his new role.

Source: citifmonline.com